Rain Chances Back Thursday; Drier Friday & Saturday Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Dry and less humid Friday and most of Saturday.
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain chances have been back with us today, and we’re in store for some more showers and storms as we head into Thursday. It appears that the best chances for rain tomorrow will likely come south and east of the city of Columbus, so many folks across the area may stay dry. Just like today, some storms could be heavy with some lightning, small hail, and some gusty winds. Much drier air will move in for Friday and Saturday - we will see lower humidity, and a much cooler morning with lows again in the upper 50s and lower 60s early Saturday morning. Most folks will be dry and warm with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. As we head into Sunday and Monday, the chances for rain increase again with another disturbance passing through the area. Highs should depend on the coverage of rain and storms at any given time in the afternoon or evening. For the rest of next week, expect increasing humidity and increasing temperatures with a return to very typical summer weather - along with the risk of those afternoon and evening showers and storms.

