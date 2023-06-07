Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Report: Man punched 1-year-old in face while mom pushed him in stroller

Police said the child was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital where he was treated and released.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina say a man mumbling to himself punched a 1-year-old boy in the face “without warning or justification,” as his mother was pushing him in a stroller.

A Mecklenburg County arrest report obtained Tuesday by WBTV provides details into the alleged assault that happened just after 11:40 a.m. Sunday in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood.

According to the report, the child’s mother was crossing Summit Avenue when the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Rico Limon Williams, walked by mumbling to himself.

“The witness stated that without warning or justification that the defendant punched her 1-year-old son in the face, who she was pushing in a stroller,” the report stated.

According to arrest records, the boy had a swollen and bruised right eye, a cut on the inside of his upper lip and a swollen right cheek. Police say he was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The boy’s mother said she didn’t know the suspect.

Williams was taken into custody with the help of bystanders and witnesses. He was charged with assault on a child under 12.

In his first court appearance Monday, Williams’ bond was increased to $125,000, and he was given a next court date of Aug. 10.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
15-year-old suspect arrested in killing of woman on Brown Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Donald Trump comes to Columbus Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Road closures ahead of Georgia GOP State Convention in Columbus
Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County
Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County

Latest News

Cleveland Browns players say they were robbed at gunpoint by masked men
Family identifies teen found dead in towed car: 'He meant the world to me'
Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex...
Florida grand jury involved in Trump documents probe by Justice Dept., AP source says
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody