Scott’s Miracle Riders are headed to San Diego on day 18

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is a big traveling day for the miracle riders.

The group is riding around 560 miles today across the west coast, to raise money to help educate our future nurses.

The Miracle Riders are headed to San Diego, California tonight.

They also made a stop at a popular west coast favorite, the In and Out Burger restaurant. The riders enjoyed some burgers and fries.

The group is traveling across the country to raise money to enhance the pediatric simulation lab at Columbus State University.

The ride will come to an end next Saturday, June 16th.

