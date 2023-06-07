Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Texas man hospitalized following near-drowning at West Point Lake in LaGrange

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Texas man is hospitalized after almost drowning at West Point Lake in Troup County.

Officials with the Troup County Fire Department say a call about a possible drowning was received on June 7 around noon. Bystanders say an adult male was seen around the boat ramp and dock, struggling to stay above water after falling into the lake.

After calling 911, witnesses assisted the man from Ovilla, TX, in keeping his head up and moving closer to the boat ramp.

When rangers from the Corp of Engineers arrived, they began CPR with help from the fire department until AMR arrived on the scene.

The man was taken to the Wellstar West Georgia in LaGrange and is currently in ICU in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
15-year-old suspect arrested in killing of woman on Brown Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Donald Trump comes to Columbus Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Road closures ahead of Georgia GOP State Convention in Columbus
Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County
Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County

Latest News

Northside Christian Church offering summer camp for young adults with disabilities
Northside Christian Church offering summer camp for young adults with disabilities
Northside Christian Church offering summer camp for young adults with disabilities
Northside Christian Church offering summer camp for young adults with disabilities
Ulta theft suspects
Opelika Police Department investigating a theft of property at Ulta
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted sex offender
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted sex offender