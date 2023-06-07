Texas man hospitalized following near-drowning at West Point Lake in LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Texas man is hospitalized after almost drowning at West Point Lake in Troup County.

Officials with the Troup County Fire Department say a call about a possible drowning was received on June 7 around noon. Bystanders say an adult male was seen around the boat ramp and dock, struggling to stay above water after falling into the lake.

After calling 911, witnesses assisted the man from Ovilla, TX, in keeping his head up and moving closer to the boat ramp.

When rangers from the Corp of Engineers arrived, they began CPR with help from the fire department until AMR arrived on the scene.

The man was taken to the Wellstar West Georgia in LaGrange and is currently in ICU in stable condition.

