USA Pickleball Regional begins at Opelika SportsPlex

USA Pickleball Regional begins at Opelika SportsPlex
USA Pickleball Regional begins at Opelika SportsPlex(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe and Erin Rogers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The 2023 USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional is underway. From June 6-11, 725 players from across more than 20 states will compete. The goal is to qualify for the 2023 USA Pickleball National Amateur Championship later this year.

This is the second time the City of Opelika has hosted the event. Last year, the tournament generated an estimated $420,000 in economic impact.

“Pickleball is just so much fun,” said competitor Lynn Trujillo. “There’s always a saying: one more game. You never want to stop. And it’s great because it’s age bracketed too.”

