Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

16-year-old drowns while trying to help child struggling on bodyboard, coroner says

Tre’Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.
Tre’Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.(Matt Hardy/Pexels via Canva)
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A 16-year-old from North Carolina drowned while trying to help a child at Huntington Beach State Park earlier this week, the coroner said.

According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, Tre’Sean Snow, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.

Ridgeway said Snow noticed another child struggling on a bodyboard and went to help the child. Snow was then overtaken by a current and drowned.

Snow was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
Car crash on Buena Vista near Krystal
Car crash leaves lanes blocked near Floyd Rd. in Columbus
1 dead in car crash on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
1 dead in car crash on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Wilson Apartment house fire
Columbus Police, Fire Department on scene at Wilson Apartments
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted sex offender
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted sex offender

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows Adam Montgomery,...
Father accused of killing Harmony Montgomery is convicted on unrelated gun charges
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope drinks liquids, makes brief call after surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue, repair hernia
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra