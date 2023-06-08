2023 Miss Georgia candidates to visit Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Twenty of the 56 Miss Georgia candidates will make a stop at Piedmont Columbus Regional before night one of the competition begins.

The candidates are set to visit the hospital on June 14.

Candidates will get to hear testimonials from two miracle families and information from hospital and foundation leadership about Piedmont, Children’s Miracle Network, and how to be involved locally.

Candidates will also make crafts and get well soon cards for hospitalized pediatric patients.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.