2023 Miss Georgia candidates to visit Piedmont Columbus Regional

It was a two day forum in preparation for Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia's teen competition taking place June 14-17.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Twenty of the 56 Miss Georgia candidates will make a stop at Piedmont Columbus Regional before night one of the competition begins.

The candidates are set to visit the hospital on June 14.

Candidates will get to hear testimonials from two miracle families and information from hospital and foundation leadership about Piedmont, Children’s Miracle Network, and how to be involved locally.

Candidates will also make crafts and get well soon cards for hospitalized pediatric patients.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

