Alabama pharmacies struggling to fill Adderall prescriptions during shortage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are nine months into the nationwide shortage of Adderall. The Food and Drug Administration confirmed the shortage in October after a high demand for the medication during the Coronavirus.

“It’s been a whole hurdle trying to keep it in stock in sufficient quantities to be able to serve the population,” said Dr. Chris Finley at Auburn Pharmacy.

“A lot of the time, whenever I do try and get a prescription for Adderall that I take now, I have to call 10 or 11 pharmacies near me,” said Jay Roland.

Every so often, getting out-of-town visitors as well.

“A lot of people say, ‘Hey, well, let me call around to see if I can find somebody who has it, and then they realize nobody’s got it,” said Dr. Finley.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the shortage of Adderall began after a surge in demand for the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder drug during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jay Roland must call his pharmacy five days before his refill runs out, or he could be waiting days or weeks before he can get his Adderall.

“A lot of time, the smaller or more local pharmacies they, in my experience, have had it more frequently or at least have it so customers service can be like ‘hey we might be getting it on this day,” said Roland.

Dr. Chris Finley at Auburn Pharmacy said as the supply shortage continues, people with ADHD are forced to change direction in brands… causing them to double up on certain medication strengths…

“I hate that patients would have to switch to say, you know, Adderall to a Concerta or Vyvanse or something like that… you run into insurance problems and insurances aren’t going to pay for brand names,” said Dr. Finley.

Dr. Finley said all pharmacies do their best to serve as many people as possible.

“At the end of the day you are relying on other people to manufacture the drug and get it to you and things like that,” said Dr. Finley.

