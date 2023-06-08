Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Child hit by police cruiser hospitalized with critical injuries, authorities say

Phoenix police said a young girl was flagging down officers when another child darted out into the road. The officer struck the child. (Source: azfamily)
By Alexis Cortez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A child is in critical condition after being struck by a police vehicle, officials said.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix police, a patrol officer and an assistant saw a young girl waving at them from the front yard of a home. As officers were waving to the girl, they saw another child in the road “at the last minute,” Bower said.

Bower said the officers tried to stop but unfortunately struck the child.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“We are all heartbroken that such a young child was involved in an accident that has caused serious injuries. Our prayers go out to the family. We’re all hoping for a speedy recovery, not just the Phoenix Police Department but the community,” Bower said. “Everybody’s affected, both officers and family, with such a horrific situation that we encountered today.”

Officials have not released the child’s identity, but a family friend and witnesses told KPHO the child is a 2-year-old boy.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
Car crash on Buena Vista near Krystal
Car crash leaves lanes blocked near Floyd Rd. in Columbus
1 dead in car crash on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
1 dead in car crash on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Wilson Apartment house fire
Columbus Police, Fire Department on scene at Wilson Apartments
Crews on scene of house fire near Double Churches Road in Columbus
Crews on scene of ongoing house fire on Oakwood Court in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump braces for possible federal charges after being warned he’s a target of documents probe
Single-vehicle crash in Chambers county, 1 dead
Single-vehicle crash in Chambers county, 1 dead
West Point Lake
Texas man dies following drowning incident at West Point Lake in LaGrange
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that bishop calls ‘reprehensible’
Texas man dies following drowning incident at West Point Lake in LaGrange