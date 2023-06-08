Columbus murder suspect pleads not guilty in deadly 2022 Sweetwater Dr. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man charged in connection to a deadly 2022 shooting in east Columbus pleaded not guilty to murder charges in court recently.

Columbus police say Shevonte Joyner was established as a suspect after the deadly February 3 shooting on Sweetwater Drive that killed 23-year-old Amari Crowell.

Investigators issued a murder warrant for the suspect after an investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit.

However, he was already in the Muscogee County Jail for unrelated crimes.

Joyner will remain at the jail where he’s being held without bond.

He is also ordered not to contact Crowell’s family.

His case is now headed to Superior Court.

