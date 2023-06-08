Columbus Technical College set to celebrate academic excellence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College will host their 2023 graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 8, at 7:00 pm at the Columbus Civic Center.

CTC is celebrating the conclusion of another academic term with over 439 students earning 668 credentials for the semester. Of that number, the institution will be awarding 178 degrees, 66 diplomas, and 424 technical certificates of credit.

Technical College System of Georgia commissioner, Greg Dozier, will serve as this year’s special guest speaker. Mr. Dozier has served in state operations as the Governor’s Chief Financial Officer, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections, Commissioner of the Department of Driver Services, and Division Director at the Governor’s Office of Planning, and Budget prior to taking on the role of TCSG Commissioner.

“We’re proud to celebrate another graduating class alongside Commissioner Dozier,” said President Martha Ann Todd. “This ceremony is incredibly special as we join this year’s Statewide Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership awardee, CTC’s very own Janette Velez, and Commissioner Dozier together again, this time to award her graduation credentials! It has been a wonderful year of educational milestones and we are excited to celebrate all of our students as they move to the next phase of their educational and career goals.”

The ceremony will highlight milestones from the past year and will include a celebratory surprise for attendees after all degrees have been conferred.

