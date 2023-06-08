Dry End to the Week; Rain Coverage Up Again Sunday-Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Friday, drier air will be in place across the Valley with very low rain coverage on what should be a warm day with low humidity. Lows heading into early Saturday morning will be in the low to mid 60s with the potential for some of the cooler spots to see some upper 50s. Saturday will be a day with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening - not as dry as we first though, but we still expect it to be drier than Sunday. Expect a good chance of getting wet as we end the weekend with the coverage of rain around 50% or so. We will see a similar rain coverage heading into Monday, and highs should stay in the 80s those days with more clouds and rain around. For the rest of next week, the forecast looks pretty typical of summer - humidity starts to increase, we will have a 20-30% coverage of rain and storms each afternoon and evening, and highs will be back in the lower 90s for most folks. A few mid-90s can’t be ruled out as we go through the week. Keep the umbrella handy, but also know that some folks will end up staying dry, hot, and muggy!

