Former Muscogee County school employee pleads not guilty to child sex crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A now-former employee with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) arrested on child molestation and sodomy charges appeared in court with a not guilty plea.

Hugh Perryman was arrested on May 31 following an alleged off-campus incident with a student. According to MCSD, Perryman had no prior disciplinary record with the school and cleared all background checks.

The school district says it immediately terminated Perryman after discovering his arrest.

He is being held without bond at the Muscogee County Jail, and his case has been turned over to Superior Court.

