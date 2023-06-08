Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Former Muscogee County school employee pleads not guilty to child sex crimes

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A now-former employee with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) arrested on child molestation and sodomy charges appeared in court with a not guilty plea.

Hugh Perryman was arrested on May 31 following an alleged off-campus incident with a student. According to MCSD, Perryman had no prior disciplinary record with the school and cleared all background checks.

The school district says it immediately terminated Perryman after discovering his arrest.

He is being held without bond at the Muscogee County Jail, and his case has been turned over to Superior Court.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
Car crash on Buena Vista near Krystal
Car crash leaves lanes blocked near Floyd Rd. in Columbus
1 dead in car crash on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
1 dead in car crash on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Wilson Apartment house fire
Columbus Police, Fire Department on scene at Wilson Apartments
Crews on scene of house fire near Double Churches Road in Columbus
Crews on scene of ongoing house fire on Oakwood Court in Columbus

Latest News

Alabama pharmacies struggling to fill Adderall prescriptions during shortage
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd
Columbus Police investigating a shooting on Buena Vista Rd
Columbus Police investigating a shooting on Buena Vista Rd
Indian Pines Golf Course set to reopen in Auburn with new name
ROAD-HWY CLOSE GENERIC
Road closures scheduled ahead of GOP convention