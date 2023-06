COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on Buena Vista Road, in the area next to the Liberty gas station.

According to officials, a 64-year-old man was shot in the thigh. His condition is currently unknown.

According to our crews on the scene, one male has been detained.

