Muscogee County School District hosting weeklong JROTC Cadet Challenge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of Junior ROTC Cadets from area high schools in Georgia, Alabama and even the Virgin Islands met in one place.

The Muscogee County School District JROTC hosted the Annual JROTC Cadet Challenge.

Nearly 200 cadets from 18 high schools, including schools in Muscogee County, are learning their weaknesses and how to be better together at the weeklong cadet leadership challenge.

The cadets face their fears in exercises like a 40-foot Rappel Eagle tower on Fort Moore, land navigating and a confidence-building obstacle course.

One cadet says it’s an honor to represent her school.

