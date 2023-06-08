Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee County School District hosting weeklong JROTC Cadet Challenge

(WBKO)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of Junior ROTC Cadets from area high schools in Georgia, Alabama and even the Virgin Islands met in one place.

The Muscogee County School District JROTC hosted the Annual JROTC Cadet Challenge.

Nearly 200 cadets from 18 high schools, including schools in Muscogee County, are learning their weaknesses and how to be better together at the weeklong cadet leadership challenge.

The cadets face their fears in exercises like a 40-foot Rappel Eagle tower on Fort Moore, land navigating and a confidence-building obstacle course.

One cadet says it’s an honor to represent her school.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
Former part-time Muscogee Co. School District employee arrested
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
15-year-old suspect arrested in killing of woman on Brown Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Donald Trump comes to Columbus Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Road closures ahead of Georgia GOP State Convention in Columbus
Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County
Sumter Co. man arrested on murder charges in Long County

Latest News

Uptown Columbus continues preparations for Trump’s GOP Convention visit
Crews on scene of house fire near Double Churches Road in Columbus
Crews on scene of ongoing house fire on Oakwood Court in Columbus
Wilson Apartment house fire
Columbus Police, Fire Department on scene at Wilson Apartments
Scott’s Miracle Riders are headed to San Diego on day 18
Scott’s Miracle Riders are headed to San Diego on day 18