One more day of spotty storms before it dries out for a couple days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dry and less humid air returns Friday and most of Saturday suppressing the rainfall and keeping the afternoons very warm.

We’ll have a mix of hazy sun and clouds on this Thursday. The haze coming from some smoke thousands of feet up from those Canadian wildfires. We don’t foresee any air quality issues around here like they’re dealing with up north, but it may enhance the sunrises and sunsets at times the next couple days.

Smoke thousands of feet up in the air is making it all the way down here from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality is not a concern for us. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Very warm and humid today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As a weak front swings through, hit-or-miss storms are in the forecast for the afternoon and early evening, ending by sunset. Coverage is only expected to be around 30%, maybe a little higher the farther south you live.

Spotty showers and storms are in the forecast Thursday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy overnight. Slightly cooler with lows between 60 and 65 degrees early Friday.

Sunny to partly cloudy Friday. A very warm and dry day. Less humid as the highest humidity gets pushed to the south. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Dry and less humid air moves in from the north Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The weekend still is expected to start off dry with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s Saturday morning before we end up near 90 degrees in the afternoon. Humidity makes a come back for the second half of the weekend into next week eventually bringing back the rain chance. As of now, any rain or storms should hold off until at least Saturday night. It’s more likely Sunday and Monday that we’ll see scattered showers and storms. We’re forecasting a 40 to 50% rain coverage at this point.

The weekend starts off dry. Have some inside plans ready to go Sunday for the threat of storms. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly dry and hotter around mid next week with temperatures in the low 90s; some mid 90s are possible by late next week.

Dry Friday and most of Saturday. The chance of showers and storms returns by Sunday and perhaps most of next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

