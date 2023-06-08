Opelika attorney shares insight on Youthful Offender Status in Ala.

EAST ALABAMA, Ala. (WTVM) - The man responsible for the deadly crash that killed the longtime voice of the Auburn Tigers and his wife in 2019 was granted youthful offender status for their deaths back then.

Now, he faces a six-count indictment for possession of child pornography and is, once again, trying to be granted youthful offender status for this case.

Johnston Taylor, a familiar face in Lee County, is the man responsible for killing Auburn Broadcaster Rob Bramblett and his wife, Paula. Police say Johnston was driving 91 miles per hour when he stuck the Brambletts’ SUV as they were stopped at a red light.

Authorities confirmed marijuana was in the offender’s system.

Taylor, who was 16 years old then, was granted youthful offender status and charged with two counts of reckless manslaughter.

“If a person is granted youthful offender status, those records are sealed from public view, and no one can see them.”

Currently, Taylor is back behind bars facing six counts of possessing child pornography from a 2022 case. On Friday, he faced a grand jury and was not granted bond. His attorney is once again trying for youthful offender status.

Taylor was taken into custody and given an additional indictment for submitting synthetic urine.

Attorney Al Agricola of Agricola Law in Opelika is not connected to the Taylor case. However, he is very knowledgeable about Youthful Offender laws in Alabama.

“If a person keeps committing crimes, he’s going to be eligible for the Habitual Offender Act,” said the attorney.

Agricola says having youth offender status is available for someone under 21 years old when the crime was committed.

“If you commit a felony offense and you’re convicted, and then you commit another felony offense, your sentence is enhanced based on the defendant having committed the previous felony offense.”

The attorney says that will make it unlikely for a judge to grant youthful offender status.

Taylor is expected to appear in court again on Tuesday, June 14.

