Road closures scheduled ahead of GOP convention

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There will be temporary road closures in the downtown area due to the 2023 State GOP Convention this weekend.

The 2023 State GOP Convention will take place June 9-10, in Columbus.

Details of the street closures are as follows:

  • Front Avenue between 8th Street and Dillingham Street.
  • 9th Street between Bay Avenue and Broadway.
  • Bay Avenue at Dillingham Street.
Road closures during GOP convention
Road closures during GOP convention(Source: Columbus Police Department)

The roads will remain closed both days from 8 a.m. - midnight. During the closure period, access to the event area will be limited to event participants, attendees, staff, and authorized personnel only. Entry to the Columbus Convention and Trade Center’s parking garage will be accessible via 8th Street.

CPD requests the understanding and cooperation of residents, businesses, and motorists in planning alternative routes, and adjusting their travel schedules accordingly.

Columbus Police officers will be in place to guide pedestrians, and redirect traffic during the closure.

