Uptown Columbus continues preparations for Trump’s GOP Convention visit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The visit by former President Donald Trump to Columbus for the Republican State Convention, happening Friday and Saturday, is expected to impact the Fountain City significantly.

Not only is law enforcement and other security agencies preparing for the large crowds, but so are local businesses in the area.

Peter Gasik is the owner of Brickyard Bike Company in Phenix City. While the Republican State Convention will be just across the river in Columbus, the street in front of his business will be closed on Saturday.

“It’s really difficult to do business when you block off access,” said Gasik.

For Gasik, he is more concerned about his customers not being able to shop, even if they have to take a detour.

“There’s ways of getting around, but if this whole corridor is going got be blocked off, it’s difficult to do business, especially on a Saturday,” said Gasik.

Dillingham Avenue and Front Avenue will be closed just in front of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. However, for business owners like Shanna Doty of Uptown Nutrition on 10th Street, one block over, they’re looking for the extra bucks.

“Having an influx in sales would be just a major, major positive for us,” said Doty.

Thanks to the extra customers, she is ready to see green this weekend, even bringing in additional help to handle the load for both days.

Doty also says because of events like the Uptown Concert Series, they are always ready for extra customers. So if you must come to Uptown this weekend, make sure you have an alternate route plan and pack your patience.

