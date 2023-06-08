Business Break
Roadway reopen after vehicle crash on Hwy. 80 in Phenix City

Roadway reopen after vehicle crash on Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
Roadway reopen after vehicle crash on Hwy. 80 in Phenix City(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A vehicle crash left part a roadway blocked on Highway 80 in Phenix City.

According to our crews, the crash occurred on Highway 80 near East Alabama Motor Speedway. The roadway is now reopen.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather details.

