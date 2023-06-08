Roadway reopen after vehicle crash on Hwy. 80 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A vehicle crash left part a roadway blocked on Highway 80 in Phenix City.

According to our crews, the crash occurred on Highway 80 near East Alabama Motor Speedway. The roadway is now reopen.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather details.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.