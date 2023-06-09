Business Break
10th annual Phenix City Mayor’s ball set for June 24

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The 10th annual Phenix City Mayor’s ball is slated for June 24.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 24 from 7-11:30 p.m. at the Convention and Trade Center in Columbus.

This is a yearly star-studded event as a night to shine, honor, and celebrate one with another.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

