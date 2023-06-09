Business Break
Chattahoochee Monsters off to 4-0 start to season

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Monsters, Columbus’ newest baseball team, are off to a 4-0 start in the Sunbelt Baseball League.

The Monsters’ long-awaited home opener is on Saturday night. But first, they’ll play a regular season game at Golden Park for the first time vs. the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots.

“I think just having fun,” said Monsters’ manager Johnnie Eaton. “We don’t take it too seriously... I want to win games, but at the end of the day we want guys to enjoy the process and work on their craft.”

