Columbus RiverCenter hosts “Meet the Crowns” event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the Miss Georgia “Meet the Crown” event was held at the River Center, where all the teams were introduced.

56 women from across the state are competing for Miss Georgia 2023, and 36 teens are competing for Miss Georgia Teen.

Not only will the winner earn the title, but also an academic scholarship and a chance to represent the state at the national competitions.

The girls heard from previous winners, who gave them a few words of encouragement.

“Girls have worked all year long to complete here for these educational opportunity and we look forward for them taking the stage Wednesday.” says CEO/Executive Director of the Miss Ga. Scholarship Competition Trina Pruitt.

More than 75-thousand dollars in scholarships will be awarded.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is celebrating 78 years, June 14th-17th at the River Center.

Crowning night will be on the final day, June 17th.

