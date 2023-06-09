Business Break
DETAILS: Georgia GOP State Convention in Columbus

Georgia GOP Convention
Georgia GOP Convention(Source: WTVM)
By Erin Rogers and Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia GOP State Convention begins today in Columbus.

Thousands of Peach State delegates and alternates will be in Columbus... plus a handful of high profile politicians, including former president/2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump.

WTVM will continue to update you throughout Friday and Saturday with coverage during the convention.

MORE TO KNOW:

