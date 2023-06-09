Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Drier Saturday Ahead; Wet at Times Sunday

Derek’s Forecast!
Saturday starts off with comfortable temperatures early.
Saturday starts off with comfortable temperatures early.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the weekend, our weather should still remain nice as we head into Saturday with mostly dry conditions and highs reaching back up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. The chance at a passing shower or storm will only be around 10% in the afternoon or evening, so most won’t have to worry about getting wet. Sunday, however, will be a different story. There will be a good coverage of showers and storms, especially into the afternoon and evening, with temperatures back in the mid 80s for highs in most spots. If you have outdoor plans, Saturday will be the drier of the two days to get those done. Moving into next week, our weather pattern will change a bit with humidity going up through the week and temperatures increasing by the middle and end of next week too. Our wetter days will likely be Monday and Thursday of next week, but we will keep an eye on this and fine-tune things as we get closer. On the days that we stay drier, highs will find their way back up to the lower 90s. At this point, Father’s Day weekend is looking mostly dry and hot, but we’ll also be making changes to that if necessary as we get closer!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Murder investigation underway at Cross Creek Apartment in Columbus
Police presence in Phenix City
Heavy police presence off Highway 280 in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd
Columbus Police investigating a shooting on Buena Vista Rd
Columbus Surgeon and Father Writes Novel About Drug Addiction and His Family’s Battle
Columbus Surgeon and Father Writes Novel About Drug Addiction and His Family’s Battle
Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention

Latest News

Dry and less humid Friday with highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s.
Less humid end to the week, Dry start to the weekend
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
Dry and less humid air moves in from the north Friday.
Dry End to the Week; Rain Coverage Up Again Sunday-Monday