Drier Saturday Ahead; Wet at Times Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the weekend, our weather should still remain nice as we head into Saturday with mostly dry conditions and highs reaching back up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. The chance at a passing shower or storm will only be around 10% in the afternoon or evening, so most won’t have to worry about getting wet. Sunday, however, will be a different story. There will be a good coverage of showers and storms, especially into the afternoon and evening, with temperatures back in the mid 80s for highs in most spots. If you have outdoor plans, Saturday will be the drier of the two days to get those done. Moving into next week, our weather pattern will change a bit with humidity going up through the week and temperatures increasing by the middle and end of next week too. Our wetter days will likely be Monday and Thursday of next week, but we will keep an eye on this and fine-tune things as we get closer. On the days that we stay drier, highs will find their way back up to the lower 90s. At this point, Father’s Day weekend is looking mostly dry and hot, but we’ll also be making changes to that if necessary as we get closer!

