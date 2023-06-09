Business Break
Family members remember loved ones, call for justice following Clay Street double homicide

By Roslyn Giles
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly three months have passed since two women were found fatally shot on Clay Street in Columbus.

The families of Ronisha Anderson and Juantonja Richmond recently spoke with WTVM News Leader 9.

Ronisha’s sisters, Joyce, Therasa and Michelle and Juantonja’s sister Danita and family representative and friend Andrionna Williams joined us via Zoom from other states.

The Anderson family describes Ronisha as a loving mother and peacemaker.

“Her grandson’s were writing little notes and pushing it over to me when we went out to eat and it would say I want my grandma back and another one wrote her name out and said I want my Nisha back,” said sister Joyce.

Williams also expressed the passion Juantonja had for the military as a disabled Army veteran with Multiple Sclerosis.

“They said that she was someone that they could always count on. She never complained,” said Williams.

Now, after being served a tremendous loss, both families want justice.

“There’s no logical reasonable explanation as to why something like this would occur, who would want to hurt our sister, we don’t know but we hope police will find out something about that,” said Ronisha’s sister Michelle.

Williams expressed frustration with the ongoing investigation and urged authorities to push for answers.

“You need to actively investigate these murders as if it was your mom, your sister, your loved one God forbid,” said Williams.

Columbus Police provided a brief statement in response to a request for an update on the case stating that investigators are still awaiting results from the GBI crime lab.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

