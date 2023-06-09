Georgia NAACP to host meeting in protest against Trump’s visit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several groups are also protesting the former president’s visit in the fountain city tomorrow.

The Georgia NAACP are planning to protest tomorrow at 10 a.m., at the Columbus Government Center on East 10th street.

The organization is questioning the motivation of Georgia’s GOP to host Trump following his latest indictment.

The Columbus Democratic party will also be protesting against Trump, with their meeting beginning at 1 p.m., on 9th or 10th Street and Broadway.

