Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Murder investigation underway at Cross Creek Apartment in Columbus

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a murder where one person was killed at an apartment complex on Steam Mill Road.

Columbus police say officers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. to Cross Creek Apartments, where a 20-year-old, Damia Green, was shot and killed.

Authorities say there is a suspect in custody at this time for the shooting.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we update you on the latest, on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
Car crash on Buena Vista near Krystal
Car crash leaves lanes blocked near Floyd Rd. in Columbus
1 dead in car crash on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
1 dead in car crash on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Wilson Apartment house fire
Columbus Police, Fire Department on scene at Wilson Apartments
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd
Columbus Police investigating a shooting on Buena Vista Rd

Latest News

2021 file photo shows the Alabama House of Representatives approving new lines for the state’s...
Biden, others react as SCOTUS orders Alabama to redraw congressional districts
Former Muscogee County school employee pleads not guilty to child sex crimes
Columbus murder suspect pleads not guilty in deadly 2022 Sweetwater Dr. shooting
Former Muscogee County school employee pleads not guilty to child sex crimes