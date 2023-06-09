Murder investigation underway at Cross Creek Apartment in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a murder where one person was killed at an apartment complex on Steam Mill Road.

Columbus police say officers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. to Cross Creek Apartments, where a 20-year-old, Damia Green, was shot and killed.

Authorities say there is a suspect in custody at this time for the shooting.

