Less humid end to the week, Dry start to the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mostly dry end to the week and start to the weekend is on tap. However, by Sunday the humidity returns with a vengeance and we’ll have a decent chance of storms at times, too.

Clouds around to start Friday with perhaps a stray shower south, but sunshine should increase throughout the day as dry and less humid air moves into the valley. Highs near 85 north, upper 80s in Columbus and Phenix City and near 90 south.

Dry and less humid Friday with highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy tonight with comfortable temperatures overnight. Lows are expected to be in the upper 50s north, with lows around 60 to 65 degrees elsewhere Saturday morning.

Saturday starts off with comfortable temperatures early. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’re shaping up to be pretty dry Saturday. The general theme of a dry Saturday and more unsettled Sunday we’ve been preaching on this week remains pretty much the same. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. There could be a couple isolated storms especially in our far southern communities later Saturday or Saturday evening. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

While the weekend starts off dry, it will end up being stormier Sunday with a good chance of showers and storms at times. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Starting Sunday, a much better potential of scattered showers and storms exists; some of us could even get rain in the morning, although the highest coverage (around 60%) is expected during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible at any time Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The workweek starts off a little stormy, too, at times. As the heat builds to our west, we’ll be on the edge of some extra heat next week and have scattered storms at times. Highs will mostly be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It could be hotter on days you don’t get the storms. The heat may try to build in even more closer to Father’s Day. Stay tuned!

More consistent 90° temperatures are starting to show up around here. Along with that comes more humidity, especially next week, and some scattered storms. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.