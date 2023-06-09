Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Fire & EMS battle for the badge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two public safety agencies went head to head in a friendly competition to save lives.

More than 80 personnel from the Columbus Fire and EMS Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office took the time out of their normal schedule for the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

The drive was a community-wide, friendly competition where whoever brought in the most donators could win bragging rights and a glass trophy.

“You can rest assure that the blood you’re giving today or at any time is going to save someone’s life,” says Fire Marshall and Division Chief John Shull. “We always enjoy the opportunity to partner up with our partner agencies and do something good for the community, outside of what we do on a daily basis.”

Katheryn White is a universal blood donor and gave on behalf of the sheriff’s office.

“You help where you can help with whatever you can help with, and if a pint of blood is what it takes, a pint of blood it is,” says White.

The friendly competition brought in more than those representing both agencies, interim police chief for Columbus police gave a pint of blood too.

“Everybody wins when you give blood, I’m a police officer, but I wanted to support both,” Stoney Mathis, Interim Chief of Columbus Police.

“These guys stepped up to the plate, like they do everyday to help the citizens of the community. They stepped up to the plate to push the interest of giving blood,” says Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southwest Georgia, Adelaide Kirk.

The drive comes at a great time when donor participation dwindles down during the summer.

“Every two seconds someone needs a blood donation, a blood transfusion, so it’s really important folks continue to give even when we’re distracted by the fun things during the summer,” says Kirk.

Kirk says taking an hour out of your day will always go a long way.

“Less than 3% of the American population gives blood, that means less than 3% supports the whole other 97% of us, so, we need to make sure we do our part,” says Kirk.

All day long the Sheriff’s office took the lead over the fire department, bringing in 48 donors over the 34 on behalf of Columbus Fire.

Even though they won, Command Sergeant, Larry Marshall says victory comes in donations.

“It’s going to be a draw, and the draw is when they go in there and draw you’re blood. That’s what we want, we want victory that there is blood when someone needs it,” says Marshall.

There’s always an immediate need for blood donors. From now until the end of June, there is an incentive when you give blood across Southwest Georgia. To find out more about it, click here.

