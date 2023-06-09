Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

New wheelchair-friendly airline seats could be a game changer for flyers

The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place,...
The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place, even if it's powered.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flyers with disabilities are excited about an innovation that could make air travel more accessible.

A new seat concept allows wheelchair users to stay in their own chairs during flights.

Right now, they have to be transferred to the same seats everyone else uses. That’s especially problematic for people who rely on powered wheelchairs.

They have to check those in, transfer to an airline-owned traditional wheelchair then transfer again to their airline seats.

The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place, even if it’s powered.

It was shown by Delta Flight Products at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany.

However, it’s still just a prototype. Even if airlines adopt it, it’s still more than a year away from appearing in an airplane.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Murder investigation underway at Cross Creek Apartment in Columbus
Police presence in Phenix City
Heavy police presence off Highway 280 in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd
Columbus Police investigating a shooting on Buena Vista Rd
Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
Wilson Apartment house fire
Columbus Police, Fire Department on scene at Wilson Apartments

Latest News

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges
This image from police body-worn video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the...
Man who told jurors he had ‘fun’ at the Capitol riot is sentenced to 6 years in prison
A black bear stays in a tree while police attempt to keep it in place until wildlife...
Young black bear wanders Washington, D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Sunday morning.
Sheriff: Armed homeowner shoots, kills burglar during attempted break in
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
LIVE: Biden in North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses