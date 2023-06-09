Republican convention set to start Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former President Trump is still expected to come to Columbus this Saturday afternoon, as he is scheduled to speak at the Georgia Republican Convention at the Trade center.

In the wake of these new developments, there will likely be even more interest in hearing from the former president, as more details are revealed in the coming days.

Security is a top priority for the state convention that kicks off tomorrow.

Alton Russell, the organizer of this event, says they are expecting over 2000 people to be right here at the Columbus convention and Trade Center for this two-day event.

Russell says several safety measures have been put in place.

With the former president Donald Trump speaking at the Republican Convention this weekend, Alton Russell, says residents should expect to see a lot of law enforcement officials this weekend.

‘’Well the main thing is that our police department and our sheriff’s department have come up, and performed way beyond the call of duty they’ve just done amazing,” says Russell.

He also says the Secret Service is working hard to ensure the former president’s safety. Donald Trump has an advanced team that’s also in Columbus.

Roughly 3,000 delegates, alternates, and visitors are expected attend the convention, according Russell.

‘’I think it’s gonna be good, and everybody’s gonna be safe. I think it’s gonna be an amazing time for everybody from out of town, and those who come to Columbus,’' says Russell.

Carmen Rice, the current Muscogee County Republican Party Chairwoman, also helped bring this convention together. Rice says residents attending this event will hear from various people in the republican party like Kari Lake, who will be giving the keynote address at Friday night’s Victory Dinner.

‘’It’s quite a historical moment to me, and to the community because there’s never been a Muscogee GOP convention that’s had a former president. We’re just very excited,’' says Rice.

The Columbus Police Department says several roads near the Trade Center will be blocked off.

Organizers of this event say walk-up registration is no longer available.

The event has reached full capacity.

Within the last few hours, the Alabama Republican Party announced Trump will visit the Yellowhammer state this summer. A date and location has not been announced. Be sure to tune into Newsleader 9 this weekend for complete coverage of the former president’s visit to Columbus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.