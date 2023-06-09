Salem woman dies in two-vehicle car crash in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Salem woman.

According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

58-year-old Barbara E. McElwain fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving collided head-on with the 2016 Ford Explorer.

McElwain was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Piedmont Midtown Medical Center for treatment. McElwain later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The crash occurred on U.S. 80 - approximately two miles west of Phenix City.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

