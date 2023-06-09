Scott’s Miracle Riders headed to Texas on day 20

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The miracle riders are rolling on tonight. They’ve been traveling across the country the last few weeks, raising money for the Columbus State nursing program.

Right now, the group is headed towards Senoia, Texas, traveling more than 540 miles today.

They’re raising money for improvements to the pediatric simulation lab at CSU, so nursing students can better diagnose patients.

The ride will come to an end on next Saturday, June 16.

