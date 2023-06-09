Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You could have some money coming to you, but you’ll need to act quickly.

The Internal Revenue Service is trying to track down 1.5 million people who are owed their share of unclaimed tax refunds.

That’s $1.4 billion worth of refunds from income tax year 2019.

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you’re owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.

If you don’t make the deadline, the government keeps the money.

Normally, filing after the April deadline comes with penalties, but because of the pandemic, the IRS extended the deadline for 2019 income taxes over three years to July 2023.

By the way, the average median refund for tax year 2019 was $893.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Murder investigation underway at Cross Creek Apartment in Columbus
Police presence in Phenix City
Heavy police presence off Highway 280 in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd
Columbus Police investigating a shooting on Buena Vista Rd
Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
Columbus set to host first-ever LEGO convention
Wilson Apartment house fire
Columbus Police, Fire Department on scene at Wilson Apartments

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, July 11, 2021, Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the...
Vatican: Pope sitting up, working from an armchair after abdominal surgery
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden heads to North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
Trump indicted in federal criminal probe