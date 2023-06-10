1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Lee County.

According to the LCSO, on June 9 at approximately 10:45 p.m., the LCSO received a 911 call reporting a possible intoxicated driver travelling east bound on US Hwy 280, near the intersection of Lee Road 250 in the Bleecker community southeast Lee County.

Officials say the caller described the vehicle as a white Ford F-150, and that it was swerving across lanes, and had run off the road into a ditch.

They say a responding deputy located a white Ford pick-up at approximately 10:55 p.m. in a ditch less than 1 mile east of Lee Rd 250 off US Hwy 280.

Officials say the deputy approached the truck and observed a lone occupant of the vehicle, an adult male, who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

According to officials, the deputy also observed what appeared to be a rifle in the seat beside the individual. They say the deputy then requested another deputy to respond to the scene.

They say a second deputy arrived at approximately 11:00 p.m., and the deputies observed the truck beginning to back out of the ditch. Officials say a gunshot was was fired at the deputies from the vehicle.

According to the LCSO, the two deputies returned fire toward the driver’s section of the vehicle. The deputies approached the truck as additional deputies arrived, and determined the subject had been struck by their return fire, and notified emergency medical services.

Officials say deputies also noticed the subject had a handgun in one hand and a long gun, later identified as a semi-automatic shotgun with an extended magazine in the seat behind him.

Officials also say that responding medical personnel confirmed the subject was deceased at the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigation Division under the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was requested to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

