Dadeville mass shooting survivor Cara Johns released from hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One young girl ,overcoming a medically induced coma, is on the road to recovery after being shot three times during a sweet 16 birthday party, that turned into a deadly mass shooting in Dadeville Alabama, a little more than two months ago.

It left four dead, over 30 people injured, and 6 suspects arrested.

“I walk in, and the nurses will be like ‘Oh gosh there she is,’ and they will just talk about ‘Cara will tell us how much she loves you’,” said sister Jenning Johns.

A sister bond that is unbreakable. Jenning Johns, sister of Cara Johns, has waited two months for her sister to finally be released from the hospital.

“I feel like the prayers have really been working,” Jenning said.

Over two months ago, Cara Johns was attending Alexis Dowdell’s sweet 16 birthday party at a local dance studio in downtown Dadeville, when gunfire erupted, leaving 4 dead and 32 injured. Cara was in a medically induced coma for over a month after being shot in the head, chest, and stomach.

“Sometimes, she’ll act like she is scared of the incident and she’ll talk about how it scares her,” said Jenning.

Since waking up from the coma, Cara has had to re-learned how to walk, talk, and slowly regain her memory.

“When I went and saw her the other day, she told us that she remembered being in an ambulance on the way, she said she was going somewhere,and remembers being in the ambulance,” said Jenning.

Jenning said Cara has been able to see her friends and family during her recovery process in the hospital. Jenning is ready for her sister to get back to a sense of normalcy.

“She hasn’t really said what she wants to do when she comes home, but she talks about how she’s ready to be home, and ready to be in her normal life again,” said Jenning.

And soon after this interview Cara, was released from the hospital.

“Just keep praying for a full recovery,” said Jenning.

