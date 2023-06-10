Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Former President Donald Trump visits Columbus Waffle House

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After his speech at the GOP Republican Convention, Donald Trump visited a local Waffle house in Columbus.

Trump stopped by the Waffle House, located on Veterans Parkway.

100 people gathered at the restaurant to show their support. Trump shook hands with supporters and also shook hands with the supporters as well.

News Leader 9 crews could see Secret Service Agents with a to-go bag full of food.

Marjorie Taylor Greene also accompanied the former president on his visit to the restaurant.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Murder investigation underway at Cross Creek Apartment in Columbus
Columbus Surgeon and Father Writes Novel About Drug Addiction and His Family’s Battle
Columbus Surgeon and Father Writes Novel About Drug Addiction and His Family’s Battle
Police presence in Phenix City
Heavy police presence off Highway 280 in Phenix City
Salem woman dies in two-vehicle car crash in Russell County
Salem woman dies in two-vehicle car crash in Russell County
Georgia GOP Convention
DETAILS: Georgia GOP State Convention in Columbus

Latest News

1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Columbus
Former President Donald Trump addresses Georgia Republican Convention
Russell County Sheriff’s Office holds press conference
Russell County Sheriff’s Office updates community on death at the county jail
Former President Donald Trump visits Waffle House
Former President Donald Trump visits Waffle House