Former President Donald Trump visits Columbus Waffle House

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After his speech at the GOP Republican Convention, Donald Trump visited a local Waffle house in Columbus.

Trump stopped by the Waffle House, located on Veterans Parkway.

100 people gathered at the restaurant to show their support. Trump shook hands with supporters and also shook hands with the supporters as well.

News Leader 9 crews could see Secret Service Agents with a to-go bag full of food.

Marjorie Taylor Greene also accompanied the former president on his visit to the restaurant.

