COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After one last calm, dry day today we are headed into a rainy and stormy week. Tonight will already see a few spotty showers, but the real storms are likely to start early tomorrow morning. Some of these could become strong to severe with hail and damaging winds being the main threats. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s throughout the Valley, and if you do manage to miss out on the rain it will likely feel pretty muggy out. This story really stays the same as we go through the work week, though coverage of storms fluctuates some from day to day.

Rainy and stormy week ahead. Up to 4 inches possible in spots. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Tomorrow and Wednesday look to be the best days, but there is a chance in the forecast every day. Once rain coverage starts to diminish a little towards the end of the week, we start to see temperatures rising again. Highs will be back in the low 90s by next weekend, and mid 90s possible by the week after.

