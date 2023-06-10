Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Sunny and Dry Saturday for the Valley, but the Rain Returns Tomorrow

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you have big outdoor plans this weekend,  get them in today as the rain is returning tomorrow. Temperatures this morning across the Valley are ranging between the mid-50s to mid-60s, but the low 90s are expected this evening. This warm-up is due to the sunny conditions we will have the majority of today, but a few clouds roll in this evening. Dust off the rain gear for tomorrow, as the Valley will see showers and storms rolling through in the afternoon and evening. Rain totals for tomorrow are expected to be anywhere between 0.10-0.50 of an inch. The rain returns early Monday morning as well, but shouldn’t last into the entirety of the day. Overall, next week will be a wetter week across the Valley with rain coverage ranging from 20-50% and temperatures remaining in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Murder investigation underway at Cross Creek Apartment in Columbus
Columbus Surgeon and Father Writes Novel About Drug Addiction and His Family’s Battle
Columbus Surgeon and Father Writes Novel About Drug Addiction and His Family’s Battle
Police presence in Phenix City
Heavy police presence off Highway 280 in Phenix City
Salem woman dies in two-vehicle car crash in Russell County
Salem woman dies in two-vehicle car crash in Russell County
Georgia GOP Convention
DETAILS: Georgia GOP State Convention in Columbus