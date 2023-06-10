Sunny and Dry Saturday for the Valley, but the Rain Returns Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you have big outdoor plans this weekend, get them in today as the rain is returning tomorrow. Temperatures this morning across the Valley are ranging between the mid-50s to mid-60s, but the low 90s are expected this evening. This warm-up is due to the sunny conditions we will have the majority of today, but a few clouds roll in this evening. Dust off the rain gear for tomorrow, as the Valley will see showers and storms rolling through in the afternoon and evening. Rain totals for tomorrow are expected to be anywhere between 0.10-0.50 of an inch. The rain returns early Monday morning as well, but shouldn’t last into the entirety of the day. Overall, next week will be a wetter week across the Valley with rain coverage ranging from 20-50% and temperatures remaining in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.