WATCH: Former President Donald Trump arrives in Columbus

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former president Donald Trump arrived in Columbus just before 1:30PM ET.

President Trump spent 10 minutes with fans who had crowded at the airport prior to departing for the Columbus Trade Center.

The former president is scheduled to speak later at the Georgia GOP convention at 2:30 p.m.

This is the first time Trump will speak at a convention since his indictment.

News Leader has crews on location at the Trade Center, and will be livestreaming the former president’s speech on Facebook and our website.

