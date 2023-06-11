Isaiah Crowell host annual football camp

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -It’s that time of year again, the annual Isaiah Crowell Football Camp returned to Shirley Winston Park.

For Crowell, it’s all about giving back to his community, something his mother says he set out to do back when he first entered the league.

“It was Isaiah’s mission back in 2015, and we’ve carried it out for year after year, after year and it’s a very rewarding experience all the children, leave smiling,” Debbie Crowell, Isaiah’s Mother said.

Crowell says holding these events each year at Shirley Winston means that much more.

“It means a lot to me because I grew up, my first game was on this football field. It just means a lot to me to come back and give to the youth, because I feel like they are our future and I feel like you know. That’s what I enjoy doing putting a lot of my effort into giving back to the youth but we got to invest our time into them, because they matter, you know what I’m saying,” Isaiah Crowell, the camp host said.

Crowell was a breakout star at Carver before his career kicked off. For those that don’t know, he’s assisted in carrying out all his camps by another Carver football legend in Daryll ‘DJ’ Jones.

“This camp and putting this camp together, is extra special, for me. Because I’ve been with Isaiah since he was at Carver High School as a freshman. All the great years he had there, and on to Georgia and on to Alabama State, and then to the NFL. Of course, in 2015 we started these particular programs, in the summer with the camps and the giveaways in the fall and winter. He’s just committed to this community, and he always said DJ, I just want to give back,” Jones, Isaiah Crowell Football Camp Sponsor/Sportvisions Managing Partner, said.

Crowell aims to provide a camp for any local kid who wants to learn the game and see firsthand what he didn’t years ago.

“For the kids to be able to come out and see somebody that made it before. That gives the kid inspiration so that’s what I wanted to be that inspiration. When I was growing up, I wasn’t able to do that or come out to a free camp where you had to pay. That’s kinda how I felt about it. I want to be able to let them come out for free, and not always try to charge people for stuff and let them enjoy their time,” Crowell said.

This is just one of many events Crowell holds in the community throughout the year. He also holds turkey and backpack giveaways.

