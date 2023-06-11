Meet the Columbus native running for U.S. President

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Republican candidate for U.S. President Ryan Binkley was in attendance for the two-day Georgia GOP Convention in Columbus.

Binkley, a pastor and businessman who was born in Columbus, spoke with News Leader 9 on Saturday about his campaign. Binkley lived in Alpharetta for several years before moving to Dallas, Texas. Binkley announced his campaign in late April.

You can watch those full remarks in this interview.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.