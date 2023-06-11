Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Meet the Columbus native running for U.S. President

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Republican candidate for U.S. President Ryan Binkley was in attendance for the two-day Georgia GOP Convention in Columbus.

Binkley, a pastor and businessman who was born in Columbus, spoke with News Leader 9 on Saturday about his campaign. Binkley lived in Alpharetta for several years before moving to Dallas, Texas. Binkley announced his campaign in late April.

You can watch those full remarks in this interview.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Columbus
Former President Donald Trump addresses Georgia Republican Convention
Former President Donald Trump visits Waffle House
Former President Donald Trump visits Columbus Waffle House
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting
Russell County Sheriff’s Office holds press conference
Russell County Sheriff’s Office updates community on death at the county jail
Columbus Surgeon and Father Writes Novel About Drug Addiction and His Family’s Battle
Columbus Surgeon and Father Writes Novel About Drug Addiction and His Family’s Battle

Latest News

Republican Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley
VIDEO: Meet the Columbus native running for U.S. President
Georgia GOP Convention
WATCH: Kari Lake speaks at GOP Convention in Columbus
Protestors on 10th and Broadway
VIDEO: NAACP reacts, group protests former President Trump visit
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting