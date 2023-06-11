Business Break
Severe storm threats possible Sunday

By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some storms on Sunday could become strong to severe with hail and damaging winds being the main threats. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s throughout the Valley, and if you do manage to miss out on the rain it will likely feel pretty muggy out.

This story really stays the same as we go through the work week, though coverage of storms fluctuates some from day to day.

Once rain coverage starts to diminish a little towards the end of the week, we start to see temperatures rising again. Highs will be back in the low 90s by next weekend, and mid 90s possible by the week after.

