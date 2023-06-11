Business Break
Storms Stick Around

Elise’s Last Forecast
Storms in the mix pretty much every day this week.
Storms in the mix pretty much every day this week.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have a way to get warnings as we go through the overnight hours tonight, with strong to severe storms expected throughout the Valley. This will be brought on by a cold front pushing through that will also bring some slightly cooler air come mid-week. As far as timing, it looks like it will start around midnight to 1 AM and stick around until just before we get out the door. After that things clear up for the most part and Monday and Tuesday afternoon look to be the driest of the days ahead. Rain coverage back to 60% by Wednesday/Thursday will keep highs below average in the mid and upper 80s. Father’s Day weekend looks hot and ~mostly~ dry, but a few storms still possible. By the next week we should really get a taste of those summer temps with highs in the low to mid 90s!

