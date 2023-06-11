Business Break
Stormy Weather for the Valley Late Tonight

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Severe Weather outlook
Severe Weather outlook(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dry and beautiful start to the weekend, the Valley is transitioning into a wetter weather pattern today. Partly sunny conditions are expected throughout today, with a few showers and storms across the area, but the real wet weather comes late tonight into early Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Valley under a slight risk for severe weather later tonight into the overnight hours. The main threats expected along the initial line of storms is damaging winds, excessive rainfall and hail. The chance of a tornado is very very low but never zero. It’s important to have a way to get weather alerts since these storms will be in the overnight hours. These storms should be clear of the Valley by later tomorrow morning and the rest of your Monday should be mainly dry. The rest of the work week features a chance of rain everyday but the next best coverage of rain is looking like this Wednesday. Temperatures this week remain in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

