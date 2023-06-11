Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Columbus
Former President Donald Trump addresses Georgia Republican Convention
Former President Donald Trump visits Waffle House
Former President Donald Trump visits Columbus Waffle House
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting
Russell County Sheriff’s Office holds press conference
Russell County Sheriff’s Office updates community on death at the county jail
Columbus Surgeon and Father Writes Novel About Drug Addiction and His Family’s Battle
Columbus Surgeon and Father Writes Novel About Drug Addiction and His Family’s Battle

Latest News

Republican Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley
Meet the Columbus native running for U.S. President
Republican Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley
VIDEO: Meet the Columbus native running for U.S. President
Georgia GOP Convention
WATCH: Kari Lake speaks at GOP Convention in Columbus
Protestors on 10th and Broadway
VIDEO: NAACP reacts, group protests former President Trump visit