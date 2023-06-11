Business Break
Troup County deputy arrested on boating charges

Troup County Sheriff's Office logo
Troup County Sheriff's Office logo(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy has been arrested on boating charges.

According to officials, on June 10, Sheriff James Woodruff was made aware that a deputy sheriff with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and charged with operating a watercraft under the Influence of alcohol, and operating a vessel with improper lights.

Officials say Deputy Jimmy Hancock was stopped for the equipment violation on West Point Lake at approximately 10:30 p.m., after the boat he was driving was observed by the Georgia DNR for traveling without proper lighting.

They say during the stop, it was determined that Hancock was potentially under the influence of alcohol, and he was placed under arrest, and transported to the Troup County Jail where he was booked of said charges, and released on bond.

According to the TCSO, Deputy Hancock, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for approximately eight months, was assigned to the Court Services Division, and is being placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Stay with News Leader 9 as this is an ongoing investigation.

