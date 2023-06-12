Business Break
‘Aces of Austin’ hosts Opelika event raising money for rare diseases

(MGN)
By Jessica Golden
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In Opelika, the organization “Aces for Austin” hosts an event at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, raising money for kids with rare diseases.

Austin’s parents, Anthony and Lindsey Terling started the foundation for their son, who had a rare disease with only about 40 known cases existing in the world. Terling tells us that the four main missions are research, awareness, support and change, which more than 90 percent of the money will go to.

“One way we provide support is we donate to families in need. We provide medical equipment. Sometimes kids that are dealing with a disease can’t sit up, and they need something simple just to make a parent’s life easier and that child’s life easier.”

They also want people to know that there is hope and that people can reach out if they need help or share their stories. If you would like to donate or learn more about Austin Stroy and upcoming events, click here.

