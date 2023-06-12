Business Break
Columbus man fatally injured in Chambers County crash

(Credit: MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a 59-year-old Columbus man in Chambers County.

According to ALEA, Romie Lee West was fatally injured on June 11, around 8:30 p.m., after striking a Ford F-150 with his Harley Davison on Ben Brown Road about five miles from Valley.

At this time, ALEA has not released the cause of the crash.

Troopers say this is an ongoing investigation.

